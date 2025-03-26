America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 396,714 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,714 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 7.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $35,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 406.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 43,938 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,924 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock worth $281,528,938 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 507.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $125.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.37.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.