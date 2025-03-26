Pollux Coin Trading Down 23.6% Over Last Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $100,329.61 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 41,420,904 coins and its circulating supply is 41,420,814 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 41,418,871.757673 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.1120502 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $109,407.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

