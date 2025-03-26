B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lantheus Earnings

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Lantheus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $99.77 on Monday. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.61 million.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after buying an additional 435,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in Lantheus by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,366,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,280,000 after buying an additional 123,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

