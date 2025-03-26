Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on TWI FY2025 Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

TWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $559.30 million, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

