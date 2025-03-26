Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on TWI FY2025 Earnings

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

TWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Titan International

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $559.30 million, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 43.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.