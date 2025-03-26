Equities Analysts Set Expectations for XBIO FY2025 Earnings

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.24) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenetic Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 161.63%.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.17. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.66% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

