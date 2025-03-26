BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $43.18 Average PT from Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. This trade represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

