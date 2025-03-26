TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

