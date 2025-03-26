Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $532,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,880,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,458,000 after purchasing an additional 350,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,484,000 after buying an additional 209,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,825,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,837,000 after buying an additional 393,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,390,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,582,000 after buying an additional 157,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

