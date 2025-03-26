Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Sells 1,800 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after buying an additional 728,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

