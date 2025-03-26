Brokers Offer Predictions for EOG Resources FY2025 Earnings

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.95. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.95.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $127.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

