What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:EDV FY2025 Earnings?

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Scotiabank decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDV. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut Endeavour Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$32.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.59. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$25.07 and a 1-year high of C$34.84. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is -56.07%.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.