J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 55,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JSAIY

J Sainsbury Price Performance

About J Sainsbury

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 24,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,722. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.