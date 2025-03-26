Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Decreases By 86.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 29,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
