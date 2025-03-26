Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Decreases By 86.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 29,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

