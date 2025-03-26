Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Decreases By 86.0%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the February 28th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. 29,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,258. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,026.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

