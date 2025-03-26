Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 125,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.7 days.

Ensurge Micropower ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENMPF remained flat at $0.12 on Wednesday. Ensurge Micropower ASA has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Get Ensurge Micropower ASA alerts:

About Ensurge Micropower ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ensurge Micropower ASA provides energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications in Norway. The company offers solid-state lithium battery technology that enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. It serves hearables, medical and sports/fitness wearables, and home and industrial devices sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurge Micropower ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.