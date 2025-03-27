Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 88.6% in March

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the February 28th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

