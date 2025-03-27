Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Up 485.8% in March

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, an increase of 485.8% from the February 28th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 25.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Visionary

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Visionary at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Price Performance

Shares of Visionary stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. 5,794,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Visionary has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Visionary Company Profile

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

