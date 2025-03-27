Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Rises By 1,689.6%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 1,689.6% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 405,760 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,635. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71.

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

