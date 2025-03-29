The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Cut by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.89.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

