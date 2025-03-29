Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.71. 7,298,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,407,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIS shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Nebius Group Stock Down 12.2 %

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

