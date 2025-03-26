Core Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $3,602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

