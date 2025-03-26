CoreFirst Bank & Trust Makes New $100,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $380.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.