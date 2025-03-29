Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Short Interest Update

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MBRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 368,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

