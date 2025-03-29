Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Drops By 50.0%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.