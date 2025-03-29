Short Interest in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Increases By 95.1%

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mingteng International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mingteng International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mingteng International alerts:

Mingteng International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. 28,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Mingteng International has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Mingteng International Company Profile

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mingteng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mingteng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.