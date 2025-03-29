Short Interest in Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Increases By 95.1%

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mingteng International
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mingteng International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Mingteng International at the end of the most recent quarter.
Mingteng International Stock Performance
NASDAQ MTEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.69. 28,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,175. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. Mingteng International has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.87.
Mingteng International Company Profile
Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.
