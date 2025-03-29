Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.47), Zacks reports.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CKPT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 522,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.80 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $32,542.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,775,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,891,309.85. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 74,110 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $271,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,458,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,223.48. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,674 shares of company stock valued at $336,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

