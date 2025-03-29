Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $5.66. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 2,335 shares.
Sylogist Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.