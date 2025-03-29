Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as low as $5.66. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 2,335 shares.

Sylogist Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

