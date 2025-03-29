Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 612,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NVDU stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $146.87. The stock has a market cap of $401.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 4.15.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4201 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 9,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

