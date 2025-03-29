CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.50. CSP shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 10,648 shares changing hands.

CSP Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,536.54 and a beta of 1.52.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.14%.

CSP Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CSP during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CSP by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSP in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

