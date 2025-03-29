CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.50. CSP shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 10,648 shares changing hands.
CSP Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1,536.54 and a beta of 1.52.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.14%.
CSP Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSP by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in CSP during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CSP by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSP in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
