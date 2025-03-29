NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCS Multistage in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NCS Multistage by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NCSM stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $34.73. 18,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $88.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

