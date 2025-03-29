Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,490 shares.

Getech Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech (AIM: GTC) applies its world-leading geoscience data and unique geospatial software products to accelerate the energy transition by locating, developing and operating geoenergy and green hydrogen projects.

