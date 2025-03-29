Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,068.67 ($13.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,103 ($14.28). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.75), with a volume of 2,615,940 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 15.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,126.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.89%.

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

