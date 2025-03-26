JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF (NASDAQ:SCDS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a 48.8% increase from JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SCDS opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71.
JPMorgan Fundamental Data Science Small Core ETF Company Profile
