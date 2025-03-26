Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 2.1 %

GGAL opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $74.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GGAL

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.