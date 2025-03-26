KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,411,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,690,000 after buying an additional 1,752,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,285,000 after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $89,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE KBH opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.