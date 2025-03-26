34,712 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 709,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 24.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 199,330 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,433,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 693,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 334,200 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $33.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATAT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

