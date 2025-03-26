Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSO. StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares set a $18.00 target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of PSO opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. Pearson has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

