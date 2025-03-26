T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,069,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,414,000 after purchasing an additional 56,493 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $258.75 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.14 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

