Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $19.49 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 221.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,547 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.