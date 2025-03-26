Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 0.2% increase from Findev’s previous dividend of $0.0053658.

Findev Stock Performance

Findev stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Findev has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

