Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 0.2% increase from Findev’s previous dividend of $0.0053658.
Findev Stock Performance
Findev stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Findev has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
Findev Company Profile
