OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Declares $0.25 Special Dividend

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 18th.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $927.99 million, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OppFi will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OppFi

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In related news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 58,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $564,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,675.20. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $279,626.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,026.58. This represents a 25.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,610 in the last 90 days. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

