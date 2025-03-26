FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,241 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,100,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

