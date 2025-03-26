Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 3.4% of Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Borer Denton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $99.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $330.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

