First American Trust FSB Acquires 292 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,656,000 after acquiring an additional 134,193 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 772,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $99.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

