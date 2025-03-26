Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $89,000 in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,899 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,140 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ADT by 911.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 195,810 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 176,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after buying an additional 609,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADT by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,769 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 100,134 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. ADT’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

