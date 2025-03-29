Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,522 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

