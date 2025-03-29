Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Profile

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.