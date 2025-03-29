AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,306 Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,801.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,276,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $74.53.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

