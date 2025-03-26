KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977,064 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after purchasing an additional 291,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,941,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after buying an additional 500,581 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,917,000 after acquiring an additional 113,238 shares in the last quarter.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $92.84 and a one year high of $147.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

