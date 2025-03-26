Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

