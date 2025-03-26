Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,101 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.26% of BOX worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 12,414 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $395,385.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,432,700.10. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,374 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Trading Down 0.1 %

BOX opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

